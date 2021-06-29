Scott team to hold weekly briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly briefing Tuesday morning.

Watch it live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

It comes as the state’s vaccination rate stands at 81.4%

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 4 new coronavirus cases for a total of 24,402. There have been a total of 256 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 0.5%. A total of 402,080 people have been tested, and 23,998 have recovered.

