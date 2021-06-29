Advertisement

Sharon man dies in logging accident at private residence

Vermont State Police say a Sharon man died in a logging accident at a private residence over the weekend.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHARON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a Sharon man died in a logging accident at a private residence over the weekend.

Police say John Sears, 64, had felled a tree and was cutting it up on Saturday afternoon when the safety system on a winch cable that was securing the log malfunctioned. The log rolled and hit Sears, causing critical injuries to his head and torso.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue crews. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

