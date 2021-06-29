Sharon man dies in logging accident at private residence

SHARON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a Sharon man died in a logging accident at a private residence over the weekend.

Police say John Sears, 64, had felled a tree and was cutting it up on Saturday afternoon when the safety system on a winch cable that was securing the log malfunctioned. The log rolled and hit Sears, causing critical injuries to his head and torso.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue crews.

