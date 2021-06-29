In sickness and in health: Couple says ‘I do’ at rehabilitation center

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Jessie Gagnon and Earl Kehoe met 15 years ago while four-wheeling and began dating nine years ago. Tuesday, they were married at the Pines Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Earl had a rare stroke on Jan. 2, 2020. He was in the ICU for more than 30 days before moving to the Pines at Rutland where he has been for about a year and a half.

“She’s been here since day one. She’s learned how to care for him,” said Tracey Busony, who works at the Pines. “She’s been here visiting almost every day and then COVID happened and that was pretty significant to everybody.”

Especially to Earl.

“He said I have stuck with him every step of the way, even when Burlington said he wouldn’t get this far,” Jessie said.

Earl admits to being a little bit of a romantic. The wedding taking place on their nine-year dating anniversary was his idea.

“There was an anniversary party here about a month or two ago and Earl saw them having their little party and said, ‘I want to marry Jessie here,’” Busony said.

This is the first wedding at the Pines.

Dale Detko is part of the functional maintenance program, working with Earl on his passive range of motion. She helped plan the wedding, decorating with the family Tuesday morning.

“It’s like a love story,” Detko said. “When you see them together you just automatically know they’re meant to be together.”

To top off the big day, the bride and groom shared some great news.

“A surprise for everybody,” Jessie said. “Most of you know that work here, for those who don’t, Earl is coming home the end of July.”

The announcement came as a surprise to many people at the wedding.

When I asked Earl if there is anything else he would like to add, he said he will walk again one day.

