Staying safe on scorching summer days

By Kayla Martin
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Health officials are reminding people to stay safe as the scorching weather continues this week. Our Kayla Martin checked in with some folks to see how they’re beating the heat.

“Eat ice cream, and drink water,” said Lydia Bock from Virginia. “I wear breathable clothes, I drink lots of water, and I have a maple creemee.”

“We’re just trying to get some lake breeze whenever it comes,” said Robert Hector of New Jersey.

Williston Fire Department officials say the high temps have the biggest impact on children and the elderly.

Parents like Hector have a plan to keep their kids cool. “We try to get him in the water as much as we can,” He said.

Another thing to think of is hot cars. Don’t leave kids or pets in the car on days like this -- they warm too quickly. Authorities say it’s also a good idea to check up on older neighbors or those with underlying health conditions. “Even healthy folks that aren’t used to being in the environment -- that can add up pretty quickly,” said Williston Fire Department Lt. Keith Baker Baker.

When an adult suffers from heatstroke or heat exhaustion, symptoms can include nausea and vomiting. Baker says those people should seek help right away. He says they’ve responded to a few cases like that already this summer. And when they do, they immediately try to bring that temperature back down. “We use stuff like cold packs to help cool them down. if they’re dehydrated -- which likely they are -- we’ll probably start an IV so we’re giving them fluids,” he said.

To prevent heat-related illness, officials recommend seeking out a cool place, whether it’s an air-conditioned home, or a public place like a museum, grocery store, or library.

