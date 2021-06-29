Advertisement

Supply chain delays may push back Burlington Amtrak service

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The long-awaited extension of the Amtrak line from Rutland to Burlington may be delayed until later in 2022 because of issues in the supply chain.

Vermont Rail Action Network Executive Director Christopher Parker told the Rutland Herald on Monday that work is underway at stations but rail switches are on backorder. That could delay the opening of the line from early 2022 to sometime later in 2022.

The Ethan Allen Express train is being extended north from Rutland to Burlington with stops in Middlebury and Vergennes. All Amtrak service to Vermont was suspended during the pandemic but will resume July 19.

Related Stories:

Historic Vermont train depot on the move

All aboard: Amtrak Vermont service to begin July 19

Upcoming projects to cause Burlington Bike Path detours

Street through downtown Middlebury to reopen after project

Burlington City Council, mayor take trip to Rutland to see Amtrak service

Where Burlington’s long-awaited train terminal may be built

Amtrak Rutland-Burlington extension to be completed by 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Watson is described as 5′4″, weighing 130 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes.
Missing Long Trail hiker found safe
A long-term care facility in Brandon on Monday welcomed home an elderly woman who wandered away...
Happy reunion as missing senior is returned to care home
Crews searching for missing boater at the mouth of the Winooski River Monday.
Crews search for missing boater in Winooski River
Burlington man dies after fall from ladder
The U.S.-Canada border has been closed for nearly 16 months. But some Canadians have found a...
Pricey loophole helps some Canadians cross the border

Latest News

Police investigating racist vandalism in Sheldon
File photo
UVM police investigating campus burglaries
File photo
Vt. housing advocates sue state over end of pandemic program
cross
Bishop calls Vermont Catholics back to Mass