UVM Health Network hires former Shumlin appointee to steer communications

By Dom Amato
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - From health care reform efforts to COVID, to the recent ransomware attack, it’s been a rough ride for the University of Vermont Health Network over the past year.

The network this month hired Anya Rader Wallack as senior vice president for strategic communications to help steer the state’s flagship health provider. She has worked in high-level health policy positions for former Vermont Governors Howard Dean and Peter Shumlin. Network officials say her role will be important in furthering the “alignment of the community relations, government relations, and communications and engagement disciplines to continue to build understanding, awareness, and support for the health system’s strategic vision and impact.”

Dom Amato spoke with Rader Wallack about the challenges ahead for health care reform in Vermont.

