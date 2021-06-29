UVM police investigating campus burglaries

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Police are investigating burglaries on campus this past weekend.

Authorities say they happened at Coolidge Hall, Patrick Gym, and the Redstone Campus. Several digital video cameras used for UVM athletic events were taken along with some other camera equipment. Two small university-owned electric vehicles were also taken from a lot on the Redstone Campus. They were later found abandoned.

Police do not know if the thefts are connected.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.