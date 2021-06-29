UVM report says loss of nature disproportionally impacts BIPOC, low-Income Americans

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A first-of-its-kind study from the University of Vermont says the loss of nature in the future will impact vulnerable communities the most.

Researchers with the Gund Institute say their study published by Nature Communications, found that losing nature disproportionally impacts Black, Hispanic, and low-income Americans. They looked at future scenarios about land use and population changes in the U.S. and combined that with what they know about the benefits of nature to predict how a loss of nature would affect different people. The goal is to build equity into discussions about conservation.

“Thinking about when we think about where we plan our parks or conservation programs or restoration projects that they should really take into a consideration not only where interesting species are or where high property value is, but where are the most vulnerable populations and people who need these benefits are,” said the institute’s Natalia Aristizabal.

For Vermont specifically, if the state stays rural and cropland increases, the report predicts slight air quality improvements but a loss of pollinator benefits.

And if the state goes more urban, it will see a loss of air quality.

