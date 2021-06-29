Advertisement

Vermont utilities asking customers to ‘Defeat the Peak’

File photo
File photo(KCRG)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With temperatures forecast in the 90s over the next few days, Vermont utility companies are asking customers to trim electricity usage during peak evening hours.

Officials say the New England grid will see a spike in usage -- and prices -- during the evening hours. The Vermont Electric Co-op is asking members to conserve electricity use from 5 to 9 p.m. Burlington Electric issued a peak alert from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

You can help by waiting to use major appliances, turning down the A/C, and turning off lighting and nonessential devices.

