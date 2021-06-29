Advertisement

Video shows Proud Boys leaders during Capitol Riot

By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A judge Tuesday released footage from the U.S. Capitol riot used in a case against two leaders of the far-right group Proud Boys.

Video contains profanity that has been bleeped.

Prosecutors said Joseph R. Biggs and Ethan Nordean helped organize and lead a group of Proud Boys members in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. Both face multiple charges and were ordered jailed pending trial by a judge in April.

They also are accused of helping a crowd knock down and trample a metal barrier set up by the Capitol police and entering the Capitol building through a door breached by other rioters.

Video shows two men identified as Biggs and Nordean among a group of people chanting and moving toward the building but blocked by a smaller group of officers.

Nordean is the man in a black jacket, sunglasses and a backwards hat, and Biggs is wearing glasses, a black knit cap and plaid shirt, according to court documents.

Both men are shown in the video standing near a metal barrier when it collapses and proceed past it with the crowd as officers back up.

According to affidavits in support of the criminal complaints, Nordean, is a resident of the state of Washington and Biggs is a resident of Florida.

The Associated Press reported more than three dozen members and associates across the Proud Boys and another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, have been charged with crimes.

Judges ordered this and other footage released after media organizations, including parent company Gray Television, went to court to seek videos used in cases against people accused in the riot.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington man dies after fall from ladder
Watson is described as 5′4″, weighing 130 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes.
Missing Long Trail hiker found safe
Crews searching for missing boater at the mouth of the Winooski River Monday.
Crews search for missing boater in Winooski River
A long-term care facility in Brandon on Monday welcomed home an elderly woman who wandered away...
Happy reunion as missing senior is returned to care home
The U.S.-Canada border has been closed for nearly 16 months. But some Canadians have found a...
Pricey loophole helps some Canadians cross the border

Latest News

In sickness and in health: Couple says ‘I do’ at rehabilitation center
In sickness and in health: Couple says ‘I do’ at rehabilitation center
FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, Shannon Keeler poses for a portrait in the United...
Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Blackouts in US Northwest due to heat wave, deaths reported
A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near...
Recently married lawyer and husband missing in collapse
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Roads, bridges, jobs: Biden selling big infrastructure deal