Police investigating racist vandalism in Sheldon

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police say someone spray-painted a racial slur on a private driveway in Sheldon.

Police say the message also had a phrase that could be viewed as aggressive toward law enforcement. The paint has since been covered up at the expense of the homeowner.

Police do not have any witnesses or suspects right now. The incident has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office Bias Incident Reporting System.

