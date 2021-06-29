Vt. Community Loan Fund awarded $1.8M for COVID relief efforts

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Community Loan Fund has been awarded $1.8 million to deploy to Vermont businesses and communities hit hardest by the pandemic.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Rapid Response Program. The program helps expand economic opportunity in low-income and low-wealth communities by providing access to loan capital, financial products and services for local residents and businesses.

The Vermont Community Loan Fund says it will use the money to aid Vermont’s small businesses, early care and learning programs, family farms, nonprofits and affordable housing developers struggling because of COVID.

VCLF is among 863 community development financial institutions awarded a total of $1.25 billion in Rapid Response Program funds. The awards were announced on June 15.

