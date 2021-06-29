Vt. housing advocates sue state over end of pandemic program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is now facing a class-action lawsuit over the ending of the pandemic emergency housing program.

The program provided shelter in hotels and motels for the homeless during the pandemic, but the state is creating new guidelines for people to take part and decreasing the number of rooms from 2,000 to about 650 by July 1. That’s still about twice the number of hotel rooms for emergency housing as before the pandemic.

The lawsuit filed by Vermont Legal Aid claims the changes violate Vermont law and have a restrictive definition of what qualifies as a disability.

“There is a more responsible, and lawful, way for the state to transition from the COVID-era GA emergency housing program. We hope this lawsuit will force compliance with the law and provide our most vulnerable neighbors with fairer GA emergency housing rules,” said the group’s Mairead O’Reilly in a statement.

