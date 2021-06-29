BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We made it to 90 degrees again in Burlington today, making it our first heat wave of the season. We’ve already had eights days over 90 degrees so far this year, with most of the summer yet to go. It’s also been muggy with a few scattered storms, which will likely linger into the overnight hours. Any thunderstorms could contain some brief, heavy downpours.

It’s still looking warm and muggy for Wednesday, although we might just miss hitting 90 degrees again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the region, and a few afternoon storms could be on the strong side. Once the cold front moves through by late in the day, dewpoints will begin dropping and conditions should feel more comfortable by Wednesday night.

Temperatures will be closer to normal through the end of the week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a few more showers possible through Friday. Heading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend, skies should become a bit more sunny. Plan on partly sunny skies with just the chance of a shower on Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.