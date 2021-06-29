BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Hot enough for you? Here we go again. We’ll be back in the steamer again today. But despite all the recent hot weather, we have not yet had an official heat wave - 3 days in a row of 90 degrees or more for a high temperature in Burlington. We just might do that today by hitting the 90 degree mark. And it will still be miserably muggy, especially in our southern counties. We’ll get a slight, brief break from the humidity in our northern areas. And like on Monday, expect a few showers & thunderstorms to pop up in the afternoon, mainly in our central & southern areas.

A cold front will come down, north to south, on Wednesday. That front will be firing up a round of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe, with locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and small hail. The greatest chance of getting some wicked storms will again be in our central & southern counties.

Once the front goes through, it will turn cooler and less humid for the end of the week, heading into the 4th of July holiday weekend. It will still be a bit unsettled both on Thursday & Friday, so there will be a chance for showers those days, under partly sunny skies.

The 4th of July weekend is looking like it will get off to a great start on Saturday the 3rd! At this point, the Burlington fireworks should go off without a hitch, weatherwise.

For the rest of the 3-day holiday weekend, it will be partly sunny for Sunday & Monday, but there will be the chance for a few showers, especially on Monday.

Again, take it easy on this hot & humid day. Keep your pets safe, and check on neighbors who may have challenges with this hot weather. -Gary

