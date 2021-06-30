Advertisement

Authorities to crack down on drunken boating

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are upping patrols on the water ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

They’re partnering with the U.S. Coast Guard, Vt. Fish & Wildlife, and the Colchester Police to keep an eye out for boaters who are drinking. Officials say that out of 100 incidents reported in 2015, several involved alcohol. While they often couldn’t respond in the past because of a lack of resources, this year they say they’ve trained more officers and have designed new tests to focus on the nervous system, not balance, which is hard on the water.

“The margin between a joyous weekend in Vermont and a tragic one, unfortunately, can be razor-thin. And I want the public to be able to understand that while we don’t think that we have an alcohol-impaired crisis on our Vermont waterways -- no we don’t think that -- we are going to deploy to see how deep this rabbit hole takes us and to stop the tragedy before it happens,” said VSP Sgt. Jay Riggen.

State police say when these new tests are used they are accurate in up to 91% of cases.

