Bennett wins 2021 Vermont PGA Championship

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Bennett shot under par in both rounds, on two courses, to win the 2021 Vermont PGA Championship.

The tournament was co-hosted by the Burlington Country Club and Vermont National Country Club, with the opening round held Monday at BCC, the final round Tuesday at VTCC. It featured the state’s top PGA professionals from golf courses and clubs throughout the state.

Bennett, General Manager and Director of Golf at the Country Club of Vermont, and a two-time Vermont Amateur Champion (2000, 2001) fired a round of one under 70 at Burlington Monday, and followed that with a two under 70 at Vermont National Tuesday for a winning total of three under par 140.

David Jankowski, the Director of Instruction at Burlington Country Club, finished in second place with a two day total of 148 (75-73).

There was a three way tie for third at 151 by Zac Temple, of The Quechee Club, Alex Watson of Ekwanok and Manchester Country Club head pro Peter Weatherby.



