Community rallies to save Norwich dairy farm

NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - Upper Valley residents are raising money to buy a local dairy farm that’s in jeopardy of going out of business.

It’s a 6-acre property in Norwich that residents say is the last dairy farm in town. And now community members are rallying to save it.

“It represents all the things Vermont and Norwich espouses and aspires to,” said Chris Gray of the Norwich Farm Creamery.

Gray and his wife, Laura Brown, have big dreams for the Norwich Farm Creamery. In 2015, the couple entered into a partnership with the property’s owner, the Vermont Technical College, to educate the next generation of value-added dairy producers. But, after only one semester, the college pulled the plug on the program and decided to put the property up for sale.

The college says it wants to strategically reinvest in core educational initiatives.

The farmers, whose lease on the property is now up, say they were never given the chance to succeed.

“They don’t call it slow food for nothing. It takes time to build these systems,” Gray said.

Back in May, a lawsuit was filed against the college claiming breach of contract.

Even though the cows and students are no longer there, the creamery continues to pump out a variety of products, including yogurt, milk and cheese, from the state-of-the-art bottling facility.

“We have incredible support at the consumer level and incredible support at the community level,” Gray said.

That’s where the newly formed Norwich Farm Foundation comes into the mix.

“The community values local food, local jobs, local resources,” said foundation member Omer Trajman.

That group is now leading the fundraising effort to buy the farm. To date, they have submitted five offers, admittedly well below the $1.25 million asking price, and all have been rejected. Despite that, the foundation remains optimistic that both sides can come together.

“There has been an outpouring of folks who really value this and that’s what keeping us going, that’s what’s keeping Chris and Laura going, and I think that is what is giving us the confidence that we can find some deal that works for the college and works for the community,” Trajman said.

If a deal cannot be reached, some say the town would lose much more than just a farm.

“Feeding our community and educating our community and being a resource to our town,” Gray said.

The president of Vermont Tech., Patricia Moulton, declined to comment on the ongoing litigation. However, she did tell me that the college does have interested buyers.

The Norwich Farm Foundation says it has plans to submit a sixth offer in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.