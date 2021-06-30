Advertisement

CVU alum Ian Parent makes Lake Monsters debut

Rice alum Will Hesslink added to Vermont roster this week
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters dropped both games of a double header on the road Sunday night against the Pittsfield Suns, but there was some good news.
CVU alum Ian Parent made his Monsters debut in the first of the two 7-inning contests and twirled a gem in relief. The 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year entered with 2 outs in the 2nd inning and picked up a strikeout to leave the bases loaded. He would go on to record 4 more strikeouts, allowing just one hit in 4 and a third scoreless frames to keep his team in the game before they eventually fell 4-3.
Channel Three Sports spoke with Parent last week about joining a team he rooted for growing up, and he’s excited for his first opportunity since the 2019 state title game to get on the mound at Centennial.
“It’s definitely surreal being here after I was a Little Leaguer coming on the field pregame like we see now.”, said Parent. “Meeting Champ as a kid. It’s definitely super cool, now I’m the kid signing autographs for those kids so you know...it’s crazy to take in.”
Another Vermonter, Shelburne’s Will Hesslink, was added to the Lake Monsters roster on Tuesday. Hesslink, a pitcher, helped Rice win back-to-back D-1 state titles in 2014 and 2015. He just wrapped up his senior season at Boston College. Hesslink is the ninth Vermonter on the Lake Monsters roster this season.

