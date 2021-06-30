Advertisement

Essex woman has 100 reasons to celebrate!

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A big birthday shout-out for an Essex woman!

Lillian Walker turned 100 on June 30!

Her family celebrated with her this past weekend and her grandson Brian sent us photos.

You might recognize Lillian because she is a former WCAX Super Senior. Our Joe Carroll profiled her back in 2017 while she volunteered at the Champlain Senior Center when she was just 95.

From all of us at WCAX-- happy 100th birthday, Lillian!

Lillian Walker celebrates her 100th birthday!
Lillian Walker celebrates her 100th birthday!(Provided photo)
Lillian Walker celebrates her 100th birthday!
Lillian Walker celebrates her 100th birthday!(Provided photo)

