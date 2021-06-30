Fire chief gives tips for fire safety in the home while traveling

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Weather in Vermont can be unpredictable and can change quickly. That’s why the South Burlington Fire Chief is urging homeowners to always have a plan if they’re going away for an extended period of time.

A little more than a week ago, a home in Shelburne caught fire and was deemed a total loss due to a lightning strike. While it was an accident and the weather cannot be controlled, there are still things people can do to make sure their house is as safe as possible.

South Burlington Fire Chief Terry Francis says having someone keep an eye on your property is important. People we spoke with also agree.

“If something happens someone would be on it immediately. You never know what to expect,” says Susie Miller from Hinesburg.

Clint Champagne who was visiting from Pittsburgh, PA says he also always has someone watch his home while traveling, “It’s just comforting to know someone is looking after you.”

“We switch off the power strips we unplug major appliances and we have a pretty close-knit neighborhood so our neighbors look after our house,” says Jennifer Sumner of Burlington.

Chief Francis agrees saying it’s important to unplug appliances, even computers and microwaves can also help prevent an emergency.

“All these things take energy there’s always power to the switch there’s always that potential for having resistance heating and having fires as a part of that,” says Francis.

He also says unplugging things can help in event of a nearby lightning strike.

“We have lightning strikes close to the home if things are unplugged they are less likely to be damaged won’t fry the circuitry and that type of stuff,” says Francis.

Also he says to make sure your electrical system is up to date and smoke detectors are functioning. The noise off the detectors can even alert neighbors nearby if there is an issue such as a smoldering fire.

Francis says if you are ever in need of help, don’t hesitate to call first responders.

“Never seen anyone die of embarrassment seen a lot of people have accidents and not give us a call because you’re inconveniencing us. You don’t inconvenience us, we are here 24/7 to help you,” says Francis.

If you’re leaving, take a few minutes before you go out the door to make sure everything is safe. Also, the chief says you can leave a second-story window open because in the event the fire department comes to your house they can get into it without having to break something.

