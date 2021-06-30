Former NY detective faces new charges in Vt. case

UNDATED (AP) - A former New York police detective who awaits trial on charges that he sexually assaulted a girl at his vacation home in Vermont in the 1980s has now been accused of misrepresenting claims of poor health and his inability to travel to Vermont.

Leonard Forte was convicted, but a judge ordered a new trial the next year, saying the prosecutor had been too emotional.

The case was held up after Forte, who now lives in LaBelle, Florida, said a terminal illness prevented him from traveling. He’s been appearing at hearings by phone for many years.

Forte is scheduled to be arraigned in Bennington on July 7.

An email seeking comment was left with his lawyer.

