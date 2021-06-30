Advertisement

Former NY detective faces new charges in Vt. case

Leonard Forte-File photo
Leonard Forte-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - A former New York police detective who awaits trial on charges that he sexually assaulted a girl at his vacation home in Vermont in the 1980s has now been accused of misrepresenting claims of poor health and his inability to travel to Vermont.

Leonard Forte was convicted, but a judge ordered a new trial the next year, saying the prosecutor had been too emotional.

The case was held up after Forte, who now lives in LaBelle, Florida, said a terminal illness prevented him from traveling. He’s been appearing at hearings by phone for many years.

Forte is scheduled to be arraigned in Bennington on July 7.

An email seeking comment was left with his lawyer.

Related Stories:

Judge orders 1987 sex abuse case ready for July retrial

Decades-old case back in the courtroom

Vt. attorney general’s office takes lead in 25-year-old case

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Burlington man dies after fall from ladder
Crews searching for missing boater at the mouth of the Winooski River Monday.
Crews search for missing boater in Winooski River
The U.S.-Canada border has been closed for nearly 16 months. But some Canadians have found a...
Pricey loophole helps some Canadians cross the border
Vermont State Police say a Sharon man died in a logging accident at a private residence over...
Sharon man dies in logging accident at private residence
File photo
Vermont approaching 82% vax rate

Latest News

Search crews on Wednesday recovered the body of a boater who disappeared in the Winooski River.
Crews recover body of missing boater from Winooski River
Lillian Walker celebrates her 100th birthday!
Essex woman has 100 reasons to celebrate!
HB
Essex woman has 100 reasons to celebrate
Norwich Farm Creamery
Community rallies to save Norwich dairy farm
ASDF
Conservation efforts key to growth of threatened turtle population