Judge gives 2-week reprieve in homeless hotel case

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge has given Vermonters with disabilities using the homeless hotel program a two-week reprieve to make their case that a change in the program set for Thursday violates the law.

Vermont Legal Aid this week sued the state over the end of the emergency program set up to help the homeless during the pandemic. Starting Thursday the program was set to have stricter eligibility requirements for who will be able to stay in state-supplied hotel rooms. About 700 people were set to lose their eligibility under the change.

The class-action lawsuit argues the state’s changes violate Vermont law and have a restrictive definition of what qualifies as a disability. The program has a price tag of more than $100 million. Gov. Phil Scott and other administration officials say the program isn’t sustainable, but the state has expanded housing eligibility from before the pandemic.

