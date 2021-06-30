Advertisement

Mexico-based rescuers assist Fla. condo collapse search

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rescue specialists from Mexico are joining the massive search for survivors in the wreckage of the Surfside, Fla., partial building collapse.

The Mexico-based “go team” of Cadena International, a Jewish nonprofit, is now in the disaster zone assisting local, state and federal rescue crews.

Cadena has responded to more than 1,000 natural disasters and humanitarian crises in 26 countries since 2005.

Members of Cadena International are on the scene at the condo collapse in Surfside, Fla.
Members of Cadena International are on the scene at the condo collapse in Surfside, Fla.(Source: Cadena International/CNN)

Moises Soffer, one of Cadena’s seven volunteers currently in Surfside, said he’s hopeful that he can still find survivors with the help of his partner Oreo, a rescue dog trained to find living victims in disasters.

“We never lost hope. We always try and we always work like everyone is going to be a live person underneath,” Soffer said.

There is also a second rescue team from Mexico on the scene called Topos Azteca.

A nonprofit group founded after the 7.1-magnitude deadly 1985 Mexico City earthquake.

Israel has also deployed a rescue team to assist with rescue and recovery efforts in Florida.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington man dies after fall from ladder
Crews searching for missing boater at the mouth of the Winooski River Monday.
Crews search for missing boater in Winooski River
The U.S.-Canada border has been closed for nearly 16 months. But some Canadians have found a...
Pricey loophole helps some Canadians cross the border
Vermont State Police say a Sharon man died in a logging accident at a private residence over...
Sharon man dies in logging accident at private residence
File photo
Vermont approaching 82% vax rate

Latest News

More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May.
US home contract signings rebound in May
Allison Mack, known for her role in 'Smallville' had previously pleaded guilty to charges she...
Actor Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in prison in NXIVM sex-slave case
More lawsuits are being filed across South Florida in the deadly collapse of the Champlain...
Ex-official who said Surfside condo was sound leaves new job
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo, an image of Harry Rosenberg, missing since an...
‘He went through hell’: Relocated widower among the condo collapse missing
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Federal judge blocks Indiana ‘abortion reversal’ law