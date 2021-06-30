Milton home damaged in overnight fire

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A family is safe but without a home after an overnight fire in Milton.

Fire crews say the call came in around 1 a.m. Wednesday about a house fire on Birch Lane.

When crews got there, they say there was heavy fire on the front of the building and the garage.

We’re told everyone was able to get out because a neighbor across the street alerted the residents of the flames.

Crews were able to prevent the fire was spreading too much into the home itself, with most of the damage being in the garage.

They say a slight breeze and the heat both played factors in the fire.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.