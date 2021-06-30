Advertisement

Milton home damaged in overnight fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A family is safe but without a home after an overnight fire in Milton.

Fire crews say the call came in around 1 a.m. Wednesday about a house fire on Birch Lane.

When crews got there, they say there was heavy fire on the front of the building and the garage.

We’re told everyone was able to get out because a neighbor across the street alerted the residents of the flames.

Crews were able to prevent the fire was spreading too much into the home itself, with most of the damage being in the garage.

They say a slight breeze and the heat both played factors in the fire.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington man dies after fall from ladder
Crews searching for missing boater at the mouth of the Winooski River Monday.
Crews search for missing boater in Winooski River
The U.S.-Canada border has been closed for nearly 16 months. But some Canadians have found a...
Pricey loophole helps some Canadians cross the border
Vermont State Police say a Sharon man died in a logging accident at a private residence over...
Sharon man dies in logging accident at private residence
File photo
Vermont approaching 82% vax rate

Latest News

N.H. and Vt. police respond to reports of an armed man near Walmart
Home destroyed in Milton overnight
Milton home damaged in overnight fire
Milton home damaged in overnight fire
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy/File
Court hears bail arguments for driver in crash that killed 7