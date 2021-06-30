Advertisement

Next step in Cuomo impeachment probe: subpoenas to witnesses

Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Lawmakers on the New York Assembly’s Judiciary Committee say they will issue subpoenas to compel documents from witnesses for a months-long probe whether there are grounds to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Speaking Wednesday at a legislative committee meeting, Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine said the committee will issue subpoenas to help lawyers helping with the legislative probe gather records and interviews. Lavine said the Manhattan law firm of Davis Polk & Wardwell will conduct interviews under oath on the committee’s behalf.

The Judiciary Committee has released few details about its ongoing investigation. It was launched in mid-March.

