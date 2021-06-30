Next step in Cuomo impeachment probe: subpoenas to witnesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Lawmakers on the New York Assembly’s Judiciary Committee say they will issue subpoenas to compel documents from witnesses for a months-long probe whether there are grounds to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Speaking Wednesday at a legislative committee meeting, Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine said the committee will issue subpoenas to help lawyers helping with the legislative probe gather records and interviews. Lavine said the Manhattan law firm of Davis Polk & Wardwell will conduct interviews under oath on the committee’s behalf.

The Judiciary Committee has released few details about its ongoing investigation. It was launched in mid-March.

Related Stories:

Taxpayers to foot mounting legal bills over Cuomo probes

Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report

NY attorney general names team that will investigate Cuomo

Voters react as calls for Cuomo to resign come from both sides of the aisle

NY officials removed fuller tally of nursing home deaths

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)