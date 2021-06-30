Advertisement

NH house in armed standoff over taxes on sale again

File - The former home of Ed and Elaine Brown in Plainfield, New Hampshire.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, N.H. (AP) - A house that was the setting for a months-long armed standoff in 2007 between a couple and U.S. marshals over tax evasion is back on the market with upgrades.

The Valley News reports the 7,500-foot former home of Ed and Elaine Brown in Plainfield, New Hampshire, is listed for $1.59 million. The couple were in a standoff with the marshals for nearly eight months before they were arrested. Weapons and explosive devices were found during the arrests, and federal agents could not guarantee that there were no explosives or booby traps remaining on the property.

Elaine Brown was released from prison last year. Ed Brown is expected to serve another 16 years. 

