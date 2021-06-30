Advertisement

NH shutting down emergency operations, information centers

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H.. (WCAX) - New Hampshire is shutting down its emergency operations and joint information centers in Concord Wednesday afternoon as the state continues to return to a pre-pandemic posture.

Governor Chris Sununu activated the centers in early March of last year to coordinate the state’s response to the pandemic.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our teams at the Emergency Operation Center and Joint Information Center have worked around the clock to ensure a consistent and coordinated strategy among our state agencies in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Sununu said in a statement Wednesday. “With minimal community transmission, we no longer find ourselves in an immediate emergency situation. Our teams will keep their eye on the ball, consistently assessing the situation on the ground, just as they always do.”

New Hampshire last Friday officially ended its state of emergency.

As of Tuesday, New Hampshire health officials have reported a total of 99,481 coronavirus cases. There have been a total of 1,371 deaths.

