N.H. and Vt. police respond to reports of an armed man near Walmart

((Source: KFVS))
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HINSDALE, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are on the lookout for a man they say waved a pellet gun at a traffic intersection near Walmart.

They say he was last seen in Brattleboro.

Hinsdale, New Hampshire Police say it all happened Tuesday just after noon at the intersection of Route 119 near Walmart.

They say there were no reports of the weapon being fired.

Crews from Vermont and New Hampshire searched the area but could not find the man.

They say he was last seen at “Malfunction Junction.”

We’re told there were no reports of any violence, but not to approach him. Crews say there’s no threat to the public at this time.

***Hinsdale Police Department Press Release*** On June 29th, 2021 at about 1213 hours, the Hinsdale Police Department...

Posted by Hinsdale Police Department on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

