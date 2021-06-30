Plattsburgh gets community input on potential waterfront purchase

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh is holding another community conversation regarding the potential purchase of some prime waterfront property.

The mayor says it’s the city’s “once-in-a-long-time chance” to build up its waterfront. On Friday, about 25-30 residents attended the first community forum. City leaders took a straw poll from residents and more than half were either opposed or unsure.

Wednesday’s meeting takes place at City Hall at 5 p.m.

