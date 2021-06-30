Advertisement

Plattsburgh gets community input on potential waterfront purchase

Plattsburgh's mayor is pushing for the city to buy a pricey parcel of waterfront property.
Plattsburgh's mayor is pushing for the city to buy a pricey parcel of waterfront property.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh is holding another community conversation regarding the potential purchase of some prime waterfront property.

The mayor says it’s the city’s “once-in-a-long-time chance” to build up its waterfront. On Friday, about 25-30 residents attended the first community forum. City leaders took a straw poll from residents and more than half were either opposed or unsure.

Wednesday’s meeting takes place at City Hall at 5 p.m.

Related Stories:

City plan to purchase pricey Plattsburgh lakefront property on hold

Plan to buy pricey waterfront property moves forward in Plattsburgh

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington man dies after fall from ladder
Crews searching for missing boater at the mouth of the Winooski River Monday.
Crews search for missing boater in Winooski River
The U.S.-Canada border has been closed for nearly 16 months. But some Canadians have found a...
Pricey loophole helps some Canadians cross the border
Vermont State Police say a Sharon man died in a logging accident at a private residence over...
Sharon man dies in logging accident at private residence
File photo
Vermont approaching 82% vax rate

Latest News

Jesse Terry and Travis Bunnell
2 arrested following assault at Rutland hotel
Two Rutland men are expected in court
Rutland men arrested following Holiday Inn assault
File image
Authorities respond to reports of armed man near NH Walmart
N.H. and Vt. police respond to reports of an armed man near Walmart
N.H. and Vt. police respond to reports of an armed man near Walmart