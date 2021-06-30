Advertisement

Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Britney Spears is reportedly set to present legal documents requesting to end her 13-year-old conservatorship.

Two sources said the singer has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition. It could come at any time.

Experts said her situation is unusual because many attorneys consider it unethical to ignore a client’s wishes in such a case.

But Spears didn’t choose her attorney, and it’s up to the judge whether to remove him.

News of the potential filing comes after Spears spoke out at an emotional court hearing last week.

She called the conservatorship “abusive” and said she wants her life back.

