2 arrested following assault at Rutland hotel

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Rutland men are expected in court Wednesday after an alleged assault at the Holiday Inn.

State police say it happened Tuesday afternoon just before 3 p.m. They say Jesse Terry, 54, and Travis Bunnell, 31, assaulted and robbed a man at the hotel.

The men were found at the Holiday Inn and taken into custody.

Police say they also found heroin on Bunnell during his arrest.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.