2 arrested following assault at Rutland hotel

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Rutland men are expected in court Wednesday after an alleged assault at the Holiday Inn.

State police say it happened Tuesday afternoon just before 3 p.m. They say Jesse Terry, 54, and Travis Bunnell, 31, assaulted and robbed a man at the hotel.

The men were found at the Holiday Inn and taken into custody.

Police say they also found heroin on Bunnell during his arrest.

