Search ongoing for missing boater in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The search continues for a boater who disappeared at the mouth of the Winooski River in Burlington.

Witnesses saw Barry Nelson, 73, of Essex Junction, fall out of his sailboat Monday afternoon. They did not see him resurface.

Firefighters, divers and a helicopter searched for more than four hours on Monday, and crews were back out on Tuesday.

They found Nelson’s boat on shore, but no sign of him.

Burlington Fire Capt. Mark McDonough said that area of the river is dangerous because it’s very shallow in some spots and drops off quickly where the current of the river flows through.

Officials say their search has switched to a recovery mission with a goal of providing closure to the family.

