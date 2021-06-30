Threatened turtles released into Lake Champlain

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - An annual turtle release in the Champlain Islands on Wednesday allowed onlookers to get an up-close view of the threatened babies raised over the winter at the ECHO center.

After a bumpy ride into a state park in the islands, a dozen or so spiny softshell turtles were greeted by eager kids, ready to help send them off into the next chapter of their lives. It’s been an annual tradition now for about 15 years. “Maybe some of the ones that we’ve released are soon going to breed if they’re still around,” said Steve Smith with the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain.

ECHO staff have been raising these neonates ever since Toni Mikula and other Vermont Fish & Wildlife staff plucked them from the shores of Lake Champlain last fall. Most turtles make it into the lake. Less than one percent get an assist from Mikula’s team. “We have found upwards of a thousand hatchlings. That would be a lot for ECHO to take on. So yeah, our preferences that if they are alive and kicking then we release them.” Mikula said.

But if it’s too cold or the water too rough, the turtles make it into the Head Start program. ECHO staff estimate that these turtles are ahead in growth by a couple of years compared to their counterparts in the lake that went into hibernation. And in nature, the bigger you are, the less likely you are to be something else’s snack. “Hopefully, this time of year when we put them out, they are beyond bite-sized,” Smith said.

After arriving at the park, it’s a short walk through the woods, past a nesting site, to where staff and children release the turtles into the shallow water.

Corey Jaring of Swanton loves turtles and confidently scooped up his tiny turtle to set free. And while he knows he can’t keep these... “I thought that they looked like my turtle that I have at home,” he said.

His friend, Acelyn Bourgeois of St. Albans, likes turtles too.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: What are they doing right now?

Acelyn Bourgeois: They’re piling up.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: How does the turtle feel?

Acelyn Bourgeois: It’s soft.

But when it came time to release one, she preferred to leave that to the pros.

There’s no data on survival rates because this is the last moment these turtles can be tracked, but wildlife officials hope the effort put into saving them will pay off down the line in more tiny turtles. While this program helps, the increasing numbers of spiny softshell turtles on Lake Champlain are likely more due to conservation efforts like the ones led by Vermont Fish & Wildlife teams.

“Trying to manage predators on the beach, protecting them from human disturbance, and excavating the nests during the emergent season and making sure that the young make it to the water safely,” Mikula said.

While she says Fish and Wildlife sees more nests and hatchlings each year, they still don’t have a clear picture of the actual population of the turtles.

