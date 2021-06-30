UVM Health Network appoints 1st chief medical officer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Health Network has appointed its first chief medical officer.

Dr. David Clauss will take the position in August.

He is currently the CMO and medical director of the emergency department at the Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

Health network leaders say Clauss will focus on “quality of care and unifying the medical staff.”

