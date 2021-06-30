Advertisement

UVM Health Network appoints 1st chief medical officer

Dr. David Clauss
Dr. David Clauss(Andy Duback | Courtesy: UVM Health Network)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Health Network has appointed its first chief medical officer.

Dr. David Clauss will take the position in August.

He is currently the CMO and medical director of the emergency department at the Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

Health network leaders say Clauss will focus on “quality of care and unifying the medical staff.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington man dies after fall from ladder
Crews searching for missing boater at the mouth of the Winooski River Monday.
Crews search for missing boater in Winooski River
The U.S.-Canada border has been closed for nearly 16 months. But some Canadians have found a...
Pricey loophole helps some Canadians cross the border
Vermont State Police say a Sharon man died in a logging accident at a private residence over...
Sharon man dies in logging accident at private residence
File photo
Vermont approaching 82% vax rate

Latest News

File - The former home of Ed and Elaine Brown in Plainfield, New Hampshire.
NH house in armed standoff over taxes on sale again
File photo
NH shutting down emergency operations, information centers
The search continues for a boater who disappeared at the mouth of the Winooski River in...
Search ongoing for missing boater in Burlington
Jesse Terry and Travis Bunnell
2 arrested following assault at Rutland hotel