BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Temperatures will be cooler heading into the rest of the week. A cold front will come through Wednesday night which will bring an end to the steamy weather we’ve seen most of the week. Conditions will still be a bit muggy through Friday, but dewpoints will begin dropping through the end of the week as well.

We might still see a few more scattered storms through Wednesday night. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures in most spots dropping into the 60s. Thursday will see more seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid 70s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds, and still the chance for a scattered shower or two.

It’ll be cooler on Friday with most spots in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be mostly cloudy with showers likely through the day. Showers will taper off Friday evening, with some gradual clearing ahead for Friday night. The Fourth of July holiday weekend will still be a bit unsettled, with at least the chance for a few showers, but most of the period should remain dry. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be comfortable as well with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Warmer weather should return for the start of the work week with some mid to upper 80s back for Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.