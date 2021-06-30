BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! It’s official - we have been in a heat wave, which is 3 days in a row of 90 degree weather. But it won’t be a 4-day heat wave. Temperatures will be down a notch today, but it will still be very muggy. And it may be stormy, too. The frontal system that has been hanging around will be moving through today with showers & thunderstorms scattered about throughout the day. Some of those thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side, with locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and small hail. Our far southern areas, closer to the MA border, are the most under the gun for some wicked thunderstorms as we go through the afternoon and into the evening.

Things will settle down overnight, and Thursday will be a quieter weather day with just a few, scattered showers. It will also be a little cooler and less humid.

An unsettled weather pattern will be settiing itself up, and that means the chance for showers each and every day through the 4th of July weekend and into the start of next week. Temperatures will be a little cooler than they have been lately, and humidity levels will be down after today. It will start to warm up again next week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be monitoring any thunderstorms that develop today, and we will be keeping you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

