Burlington Police seek suspect in violent attack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police have arrested one man and are looking for another in connection with a violent attack downtown last month.

It happened on June 21 on the corner of South Winooski Avenue and Main Street. Authorities say it started with a fight between a group of people. When a bystander tried to intervene, police say he was attacked by the group and repeatedly kicked in the head by the assailant.

Police say they found a pool of blood between the sidewalk and the parking lot when they arrived on the scene that morning. The victim was no longer there, but his dad called the police the next day to say his son was in the emergency room awaiting surgery.

Officer Zachary Beal went to visit the victim in the hospital. “The male was found to have extreme significant injuries to his skull to include at least three fractures. He did require some significant surgery to include a plate that was put onto his skull to keep things in place. His eye was sewn shut for a period of time and his jaw has since been and still is sewn shut,” Beal said.

Police say the identity of the assailant, who faces attempted murder charges, is still not known. He’s described as a thin, Black male, about 5′6″ to 5′8,” and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white T-shirt, dark pants, and dark shoes. He was last seen walking from the area toward the Champlain Farms across the street. Police believe he is an acquaintance of George Mnyonge, who was arrested last week for his role in the assault.

George Mnyonge (WCAX)

