Burlington’s Battery Street bike detour to last until December

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s bike path downtown has been detoured due to construction near the waterfront. Cones now line Battery Street for one block on the west side of the road where parking spots used to be.

It’s all due to the ongoing Amtrak construction, however, this is giving the city a chance to make the path safer for bikers once it’s complete.

Before construction started bikers had to cross over the tracks twice, and now the Amtrak construction is allowing them to reposition the path so bikers will not have to cross over the tracks at all.

While the director of parks recreation and the waterfront says it wasn’t an easy decision to take away parking in front of businesses especially after the last year of COVID they believe this bike path was the safest option for people who get around that way.

“This is giving us the safest way to get visitors and our Burlingtonians from the waterfront one side to the other up and around for this one season,” says Cindi Wight the director of Burlington Parks, Recreation, and the Waterfront.

Wight also says they are opening up some spots down at Perkins Pier and will be giving tokens out to businesses that customers can use for parking.

We spoke to a few businesses down here today who said they are very worried about the loss of parking spaces after a tough year. This temporary lane is expected to be up until December or until the snow falls. We will be FOLLOWING this story and speaking to businesses about how they plan to cope with the loss.

