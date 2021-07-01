Advertisement

Cat summits New Hampshire’s highest peaks

Floki the cat on Mount Garfield in Franconia June 10, 2021.
Floki the cat on Mount Garfield in Franconia June 10, 2021.(Mel Elam | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - A cat has made it to the summit of New Hampshire’s 48 tallest mountains, spending parts of the journey peering out from the comfort of her owner’s backpack.

Floki has grown from kitten to cat in the nine months since she and owner Mel Elam, of North Conway, started their journey to the top of the state’s 4,000-footers. Last on their list was Mount Washington - the highest summit in the Northeast at 6,288 feet, which they reached last Saturday.

Elam adopted Floki from a shelter last year after losing another beloved hiking companion, her dog. 

