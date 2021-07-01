Celebrating a hometown hot dog favorite

PLATTSBURGH TOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - July is now officially being called “Michigan Month” in Plattsburgh Town, in honor of the hot dog favorite. Kelly O’Brien found out what makes the North Country staple so delicious.

Michigan’s are truly a delicacy in this part of the county, with everyone having their favorite sauce or stand they are loyal to. Now, Plattsburgh Town is honoring that with a “Michigan Passport.”

Ronnie’s Michigan Stand on Route 3 is back open for business, giving the people of the North Country what they really want -- Michigans.

“The Michigan is buried in the North Country culture right here,” said Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.

“I love the spice of it. We don’t have them in the Hudson Valley, so I have to come back to get it,” said

Mary Newsham, who was visiting from the Hudson Valley.

“It’s a North Country tradition, it’s a classic, can’t beat them,” said Tony Andrews of Peru.

The exact origin of the Michigan in the area is unknown, but it is known that the delicacy first surfaced nearly 100 years ago. “That’s the fun of it, in my opinion,” Cashman said.

While its heritage may be a mystery, it’s no secret that the hot dogs covered in sweet or spicy meat sauce and a line of mustard is a staple to the region. But the million-dollar question is with or without onions?

Each stand has a special, secret sauce, “Lot of work and a lot of love put in it,” said Ronnie’s Molly Zappelloni.

And fans stay loyal to the sauce they love. “It’s the sauce. It’s the sauce they use and the meat in it,” said Elijah Barry and Pier Morin of Chazy.

“It was 49 years ago I had my first Michigan here at Ronnie’s,” said Newsham said.

“Sauce is the boss,” said Hari Arisetty, a visitor from Boston. “like 100% tourist.” He never heard of a Michigan before and now can never go back to a life without them

It’s only day one of the Michigan Passports and the stamps are adding up, filling bellies while also helping local businesses back on their feet. “It’s amazing, it’s getting people back out into the community after COVID, when everyone has been cooped up and at home, and it’s a great thing,” Ronnie’s Monique Worley.

The passport runs all month long and the first 25 people to turn it in will get a T-shirt and get to weigh in on their Michigan preferences.

