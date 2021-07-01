Hartford residents cleaning up following storms

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in the Upper Valley are still reeling from the damage caused by Wednesday’s storms.

Residents in the area tell us that they lost power Wednesday afternoon, but it was turned on again early Thursday morning.

The Green Mountain Power outage map indicates there are no widespread outages at this time.

Ernie Destefano has been living in the area since 1995 and says he’d never seen anything like the storms that hit nearby. “I was looking out the window and the rain started coming down very heavily and the trees started to go back and forth, and then all of a sudden they started to swirl and that’s when I saw this tree behind me come down,” he said. “I was pretty nervous, it was scary.”

Crews were out in the area cleaning up Thursday afternoon.

The Hartford Fire Department is reminding everyone to treat any downed power lines as if they are live.

