Advertisement

Hartford residents cleaning up following storms

Crews in Hartford were out cleaning up on Thursday afternoon.
Crews in Hartford were out cleaning up on Thursday afternoon.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in the Upper Valley are still reeling from the damage caused by Wednesday’s storms.

Residents in the area tell us that they lost power Wednesday afternoon, but it was turned on again early Thursday morning.

The Green Mountain Power outage map indicates there are no widespread outages at this time.

Ernie Destefano has been living in the area since 1995 and says he’d never seen anything like the storms that hit nearby. “I was looking out the window and the rain started coming down very heavily and the trees started to go back and forth, and then all of a sudden they started to swirl and that’s when I saw this tree behind me come down,” he said. “I was pretty nervous, it was scary.”

Crews were out in the area cleaning up Thursday afternoon.

The Hartford Fire Department is reminding everyone to treat any downed power lines as if they are live.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews on Wednesday recovered the body of a boater who disappeared in the Winooski River.
Crews recover body of missing boater from Lake Champlain
Jesse Terry and Travis Bunnell
2 arrested following assault at Rutland hotel
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Washed out culvert in Swanton.
Storm damage closes roads, causes outages
Overnight fire in Milton.
Milton home damaged in overnight fire

Latest News

mural
Montpelier unveil new Black Lives Matter mural
File photo
Infrastructure bill moving through Congress contains key NH projects
File photo
UVM Health Network poised for rate hikes
dan
Thursday Weathercast