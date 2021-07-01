Infrastructure bill moving through Congress contains key NH projects

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Millions of dollars in infrastructure upgrades will be heading to New Hampshire as part of The Invest in America Act which is currently making its way through Congress.

Claremont will receive a million dollars to improve an intersection in the city. Littleton will get over $700,000 for sidewalk improvements. Congresswoman Annie Kuster, D-New Hampshire, says there are a total of 17 communities in her district that will benefit from the bill. It will allocate more than $540 billion to cities and towns across the country over the next five years.

“The infrastructure for our economy -- this is roads and bridges and highways -- but also ports and airports and transit systems. It’s how we get to work and how we get the goods to market,” Kuster said.

A companion bill is in the works that will supply funding for child care and senior care so people can get back to work. Kuster said she is confident that the bills will have bipartisan support and will be signed into law.

