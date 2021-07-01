Advertisement

Maine law restricts facial recognition technology statewide

(KGWN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A bill touted as the country’s strictest statewide regulation on the use of facial recognition technology has become law in Maine.

A number of states have regulated the technology as a surveillance tool in certain situations, but the Maine law represents a broad prohibition at the state, county and municipal government levels. There are limited exceptions for law enforcement purposes.

The bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Grayson Lookner, called it “a huge victory for privacy rights and civil liberties in Maine.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

