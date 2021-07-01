Advertisement

Man who infected 46 patients with hepatitis C denied release

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A former traveling medical technician who stole drugs and infected more than 40 patients with hepatitis C will remain in prison after a New Hampshire judge called his request for compassionate release “the least meritorious” he’d ever seen.

David Kwiatkowski was sentenced in 2013 to 39 years in prison for stealing painkillers and replacing them with saline-filled syringes tainted with his blood.

At a hearing Thursday, a judge denied his request to be released from a federal prison in Florida, saying even if medical issues put him at high risk for COVID-19, releasing him early would undermine respect for the law.

