Advertisement

Montpelier to unveil new Black Lives Matter mural

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier will unveil a new Black Lives Matter mural Thursday.

The mural was painted by the Black Art In The Making Club -- a student group at Montpelier High School.

It replaces the previous one on the back of the Montpelier Recreation Center on Barre Street.

We’re told the vibrant colors on the mural depict black activists like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcom X.

It will be unveiled at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews on Wednesday recovered the body of a boater who disappeared in the Winooski River.
Crews recover body of missing boater from Lake Champlain
Jesse Terry and Travis Bunnell
2 arrested following assault at Rutland hotel
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Overnight fire in Milton.
Milton home damaged in overnight fire
File image
Authorities respond to reports of armed man near NH Walmart

Latest News

Food scrap haulers benefit over the past year
Food scrap haulers benefit over the past year
Vermonters catch ball at Red Sox game
Vermonters get birthday surprise at Red Sox game
Plattsburgh YMCA
Plattsburgh’s YMCA On The Oval to open Thursday
Washed out culvert in Swanton.
Storm damage closes roads, causes outages