Montpelier to unveil new Black Lives Matter mural

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier will unveil a new Black Lives Matter mural Thursday.

The mural was painted by the Black Art In The Making Club -- a student group at Montpelier High School.

It replaces the previous one on the back of the Montpelier Recreation Center on Barre Street.

We’re told the vibrant colors on the mural depict black activists like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcom X.

It will be unveiled at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.