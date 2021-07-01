New Vermont laws cracks down on ‘forever chemicals’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont law banning the sale of consumer products containing toxic PFAS chemicals will be phased in over the next two years

The state of Vermont is cracking down on the family of per-and polyfluoroalkyl “forever chemicals” found in many consumer products and that accumulate in the environment and are known carcinogens. There are more than 4,000 of them, but PFOA is the most prevalent in Vermont, first gaining notoriety in 2016 after contaminating upwards of 300 private water wells in the Bennington area and sparking widespread water testing that continues.

“It’s essentially shutting off the tap so your flooded basement doesn’t get worse, but not going to deal with the flooded basement itself,” said Vermont DEC Commissioner Peter Walke.

A new law that took effect this week aims to remove some products containing PFAS from the consumer supply chain including firefighting foam, carpets food packaging, and ski wax over the next two years.

“If we suspect it’s bad or we think it could be bad, we shouldn’t allow its use until it’s been fully tested,” said Marguerite Adelman with the Vermont Military Poisons Coalition.

But some industry groups are leery of the new law. The American Chemistry Council says the FDA regulates and approves all food containers and only approve those that are safe. “We support this rigorous FDA review process and believe this Vermont legislation is unnecessary and undermines public trust in the federal regulatory system,” the group said in a statement.

Though Vermont now has one of the strongest PFAS laws in the country, environmental advocates and the state agree more action needs to come from the EPA. “Everything that we’re workig on and that all of the other states in New England are working on, every other state needs too, because it’s everywhere, because it’s not a localized issue. We need the federal government to support the states and buttress the work we’ve already done,” Walke said.

Firefighting foam is banned next year and carpets, ski wax, and food packaging is banned in 2023.

