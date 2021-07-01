Advertisement

Plattsburgh’s YMCA On The Oval to open Thursday

Plattsburgh YMCA
Plattsburgh YMCA(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh City Rec Center will open under a new name Thursday and the Plattsburgh YMCA will open its second branch.

The Y says it sees the gym offering what it did before -- a place for walks, workouts and pickleball -- but also offering much more.

The gym will be considered a branch of the YMCA, so with a membership, you can use the two YMCAs in the city or anywhere in the country.

The YMCA has worked the last several weeks clearing out the rec center and making needed repairs.

