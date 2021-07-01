Rutland man fulfills comic book shop dream

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A comic book store is opening in Rutland for the first time in almost 30 years.

Night Legion Comics on Woodstock Avenue features new and old comic books, consignment items, games, graphic novels, and a drawing space for people to rent.

Owner Jared Goodrich says he has autism and ADHD and that he struggled with reading when he was young.

But after being introduced to graphic novels, he fell in love with comics and developed his reading skills. He says with Rutland’s ties to Marvel and DC Comics, his dream store was meant to be.

“An extent of history with the Rutland Halloween Parade and the name of the store -- Night Legion -- was the name of the float that ran the parade and everything. It was featured in 19 different comic books. It needed to happen and I am so glad to be able to do this,” Goodrich said.

Batman and Clark Kent made an appearance for the store’s grand opening Thursday. The store is open Wednesday -- Sunday.

