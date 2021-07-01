Storm damage closes roads, causes outages

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Powerful storms throughout the day Wednesday had crews out working overnight and into Thursday morning to try and restore power and clear roads.

Windsor and Windham counties have been hit the hardest.

According to the Hartford Fire Department, storms brought significant damage to the neighborhood of Quechee Hartland Road and Marsh Family Road.

They say the storm resulted in numerous trees and powerlines down.

We’re told as power crews are working to restore power and public works tries to open roads, the fire department is doing a house-by-house check for life-safety hazards.

They say crews will return Thursday morning to get a better idea of damage.

The storm also caused a culvert to washout in Swanton on Vermont Route 78 at Campbell Bay Road.

It’s been been shut down overnight and crews say it will likely be closed for part of Thursday as well.

Crews say the official detour route between Swanton and Alburgh is I-89 South to U.S. 2 West.

No word on when it will open back up, but we’ll keep you posted.

After a stormy day, stunning rainbows could be seen and in some places, double rainbows stretched across the colorful sky.

